The Great Debate: Opposition Candidates Face Off, Capriles Radonski and Enriquez Absent

Title: Great Debate between Opposition Candidates Set to Take Place Without Capriles Radonski and Enriquez

Publication Date: July 12, 2023

This Wednesday, July 12, a highly anticipated Great Debate between opposition candidates in Venezuela is scheduled to occur. However, two notable candidates, Enrique Capriles Radonski and Roberto Enriquez, have announced their absence at the meeting. Despite the absence of these candidates, the dynamic event will be broadcasted by VPItv, offering viewers an opportunity to hear from the remaining participants.

Currently, there are eight confirmed candidates who will be present at the debate. These candidates include Andrés Caleca, Carlos Prosperi, Cesar Pérez Vivas, Delsa Solórzano, María Corina Machado, Tamara Adrián, Freddy Superlano, and Andrés Velázquez. Each candidate aims to present their ideas and perspectives on various crucial topics that are affecting the country.

Delsa Solórzano, the president of the Encuentro Ciudadano party, has expressed her enthusiasm for the debate. She shared her commitment to attend the event “with a lot of work and optimism.” Solórzano emphasized the importance of engaging in meaningful discussions based on ideas and expressed hope that debates become a regular occurrence. She advocated for debates on specific themes such as the oil issue, the economic issue, and freedom of expression.

In contrast, Roberto Enriquez, another candidate, has chosen not to participate in the debate. The reasons behind his decision remain unknown. Enriquez announced on Twitter that he will disclose the reason for his absence and make significant announcements related to the unitary primary on Monday at 10 am.

The absence of Capriles Radonski and Enriquez raises questions and speculation among the public about their motives. While the event is expected to be informative and engaging, the absence of these prominent figures may impact the overall dynamics and discussions throughout the debate.

