Home World The Gulps release single produced by Tim Wheeler (Ash)
World

The Gulps release single produced by Tim Wheeler (Ash)

by admin
The Gulps release single produced by Tim Wheeler (Ash)

We have already told you several times about The Gulps, the formation in which we find the singer Javier and the guitarist Juan Carlos (Spain), the bassist Simon (France), the guitarist Francesco (Italy) and the drummer Raoul (Lebanon). Today we do it again because they publish a single produced by one of their musical heroes, Tim Wheeler of Ash.

The song is entitled “Surrender” and has been produced by Wheeler, recorded at Livingston Studios in London, mixed by Charlie Russell and polished by Nick Watson at Fluid Mastering. So, after being discovered by Alan McGee and performing with bands like Cast, The Libertines or Ash themselves, they come back with force with this song that, according to Javier Sola (vocals), reflects “a moment of uncertainty and internal rebellion in which resistance to the present moment, to now, no longer makes sense. All that remains is to join eternity, to an infinite youth that knows no quantifiable age. Like the Steppenwolf we live in an internal battle in which we neither win nor lose, we only suffer until the moment we accept it and let the current carry us gently to the portal of not perishable”.

Let’s also remember that The Gulps will be performing in our country as part of the cartels of Festival life (June 30, Vilanova i la Geltrú) and Weekend Beach (July 8, Torre del Mar).

See also  China unblocking: Causes of concern about outbound influx and roundup of latest Chinese immigration policy - BBC News 中文

You may also like

Andrew Tate transferred to house arrest | Entertainment

Artificial Intelligence, the Privacy Guarantor blocks ChatGPT

Reggina increasingly in crisis, Coda brings Genoa one...

Dexter Gordon, book review at Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Mario Hezonja welcome to Partizan Real Madrid |...

Republika Srpska China bonds | Info

Andrew Tate and his brother will be transferred...

King Bourbon Saber volleyball, playoff mission in Calabria

Paris, hundreds of people take to the streets...

Udinese, Red Alert: in Bologna without Perez and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy