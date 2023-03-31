We have already told you several times about The Gulps , the formation in which we find the singer Javier and the guitarist Juan Carlos (Spain), the bassist Simon (France), the guitarist Francesco (Italy) and the drummer Raoul (Lebanon). Today we do it again because they publish a single produced by one of their musical heroes, Tim Wheeler of Ash .

The song is entitled “Surrender” and has been produced by Wheeler, recorded at Livingston Studios in London, mixed by Charlie Russell and polished by Nick Watson at Fluid Mastering. So, after being discovered by Alan McGee and performing with bands like Cast, The Libertines or Ash themselves, they come back with force with this song that, according to Javier Sola (vocals), reflects “a moment of uncertainty and internal rebellion in which resistance to the present moment, to now, no longer makes sense. All that remains is to join eternity, to an infinite youth that knows no quantifiable age. Like the Steppenwolf we live in an internal battle in which we neither win nor lose, we only suffer until the moment we accept it and let the current carry us gently to the portal of not perishable”.