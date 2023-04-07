Home World the Himera, Solunto and Iato parks open their doors
World

the Himera, Solunto and Iato parks open their doors

by admin
the Himera, Solunto and Iato parks open their doors

by palermotoday.it – ​​41 seconds ago

Museums open and free in Sicily not only on the first Sunday of each month, but also on three festive dates in 2023: April 25 for the “Festa della Liberazione”, June 2 for the “Festa della…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Free museums in Sicily also for the holidays: the Himera, Solunto and Iato parks open their doors appeared 41 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  There will be heavy fog in Shandong, Henan, Jiangsu, Anhui and other places. There will be significant rainfall in the southern region_Guangming.com

You may also like

WindTre, first FWA offer in 5G in days:...

The six accused of the Attanasio murder sentenced...

According to a ProPublica investigation, US Supreme Court...

Iconic Flatiron Building sold for $190 million

The global bird flu is menacing: Japan has...

From the words of a young Ukrainian and...

Congo, life imprisonment for the six defendants for...

The Call for Ideas 2023 of the TIM...

Siniša Mihajlović and Dejan Savićević offered foreign currency...

Bird flu epidemic continues to spread in Japan-...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy