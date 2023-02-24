Carlos Sadness, Chancha Via Circuit y Dengue Dengue Dengue!among the new confirmed ones of the Iberoexperia 2023 festival. The contest will celebrate its second edition on days 19 and 20 of may in it Fairgrounds of Ifema Madrid.

The Madrid festival has announced the full lineup for its 2023 edition; It will have a program that tours the Ibero-American countries with representation of all kinds of genres and Latin rhythms. Carlos Sadness (Spain), Chancha Via Circuit (Argentina), Dengue Dengue Dengue! (Peru), Francisco, the Man (Brazil), Candeleros (Venezuela/Colombia), DJ Branko (Portugal) y MAM (Brazil) join those already confirmed Mala Rodríguez (Spain), Javiera Mena (Chile), La Dame Blanche (Cuba), Muerdo (Spain) y Tropical Macaw (Colombia). These twelve names are the ones that make up the poster that will act in the Fairgrounds of Ifema Madrid the next May 19 and 20, 2023.

The contest continues with the thematic line of its previous edition: a meeting event of the different Ibero-American cultures that seeks to maximize the enjoyment of the music, gastronomy and cultural diversity of Ibero-America. For this, one of the fundamental pillars of this edition is the Ibero-American Sustainability Foruma space open to debate that will offer a global vision of the Ibero-American situation through six presentations with more than twenty professionals from different sectors and countries of Ibero-America, who will present their perspectives on issues related to sustainable development, gender equality and prosperity towards a better world, among other topics.

Subscriptions are on sale from 70 euros at seetickets.com and in the web from Iberoexperia. Children must be accompanied by their parents or a legal guardian. Children under 12 years of age will enter for free, and children between 12 and 16 years old will be able to get half price admission.