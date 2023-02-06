Incredible images come from the cities affected by the earthquake in Turkey: a drone, above the city of Adana, has captured what remains of a building that has crumbled following the earthquake of magnitude 7.9 that struck southern Turkey on the border with Syria. A pile of rubble remains in the midst of other buildings that have remained standing.

The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles): the first shock was located in the Pazarcik district in the southern province of Kahramanmaras; other aftershocks hit the provinces of Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman and Malatya.