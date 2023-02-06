Home World the images captured by the drone after the earthquake – Corriere TV
the images captured by the drone after the earthquake

the images captured by the drone after the earthquake

Incredible images come from the cities affected by the earthquake in Turkey: a drone, above the city of Adana, has captured what remains of a building that has crumbled following the earthquake of magnitude 7.9 that struck southern Turkey on the border with Syria. A pile of rubble remains in the midst of other buildings that have remained standing.
The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles): the first shock was located in the Pazarcik district in the southern province of Kahramanmaras; other aftershocks hit the provinces of Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman and Malatya.

February 6, 2023

