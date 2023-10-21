The iPhone 15 and Pixel 8 are compatible with WindTre’s VoLTE

WindTre expands the audience of smartphones compatible with the Voice over LTE (VoLTE), i.e. the possibility of carrying out the calls via the LTE network (4G). The fact of not having to pass calls through the 3G or 2G network, in addition to making them more secure and having better quality audio, guarantees the possibility of quickly surfing the net even during telephone conversations. It is a (free) function that is now taken for granted, but WindTre must enable that specific model to call without leaving the 4G network.

Among the smartphones that have been added to the list of supported ones in recent hours are those with a high specific weight: the entire iPhone 15 range, therefore with Plus, Pro and Pro Max, and the gamma Pixel 8, Pro variant, of course, included. It is possible that the iPhone 15, having been available for a month, already supported WindTre’s VoLTE, they simply may have been included in the list with a bit of delay. In fact, the orange operator is generally very quick to activate VoLTE for newcomers, it is not certain that the support coincides with the inclusion of the model in the list.

In addition to the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, in the last few hours they have also obtained support for WindTre’s VoLTE (at least officially, perhaps it had already been active for a few days) also: Motorola Moto G14, Motorola Moto G14 5G, Oppo A38, TCL 40 NXTPAPER, TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G, TCL 40 SE and ZTE Blade V50 Design 5G. For the complete list of supported products (a list which, you will understand, is huge) we invite you to consult the link in SOURCE.

(updated October 21, 2023, 01:05)