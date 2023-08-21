Home » The Italian hit his head on a rock and fell into the sea Info
Due to the severity of his injuries, the 24-year-old was kept in the Pula hospital for treatment.

Yesterday around 10:50 a.m. in Mužilj bay in Pula, a 24-year-old Italian citizen suffered serious injuries.. He is the occasion jumped from a height of about ten meters and fell on the rocks where he hit his head and then fell into the seathe PU of Istria reported.

At the scene of the incident, emergency medical doctors and Pula firefighters helped the unfortunate young man. Due to the severity of his injuries, the 24-year-old was kept in the Pula hospital for treatment, reports Index.hr.

Although the Istrian Police Department often warns citizens and tourists to be careful when jumping into the sea, i.e. not to jump into water of unknown depth and not to jump into the sea from rocks and other places that are not designed for jumping or where jumping is prohibited, the police still notes accidents with serious consequences.

