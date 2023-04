TRENTO – JJ4’s escape is over. The she-bear that attacked and killed the Trentino runner on April 5th Andrea Papi in the woods above Caldes in Val di Sole, she was captured last night a few kilometers from the site of the attack.

Starting from the weekend, thanks also to a snowfall that made her footprints more visible, two teams of forest rangers were hunting her with dogs on the slopes of the Brenta Dolomites. The animal, perhaps also followed by …