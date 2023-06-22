The juniors of Kozara from Gradiska qualified for the Youth Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sports

The young footballers from Gradiska were better than their peers from East Sarajevo in the final, and the duel with Slavia ended after a penalty.

The young football players of Kozara from Gradiška are new members of the Youth Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Red and Whites were better than their peers from East Sarajevo in the finals of the BiH Youth League in Doboj. The duel against Slavia ended without a winner 1:1, but Kozara players were better on penalties and won 4:3.

In very difficult playing time, the regular 90 minutes saw two goals, one on each side.

Slavija took the lead in the 13th minute through Lazar Stjepić, and Kozar equalized with a goal by Aleksandar Komlenić in stoppage time in the first half.

In the rest of the match, there were no goals, so the penalty shootout was started. Accurate from the “white spot” for Kozara were Aljoša Blagojević, Admir Sadiković, Marko Dakić and Slađan Savić, while Vasilije Gojković, Lazar Stjepić and Strahinja Maksić scored for the “falcons”. The hero in the penalty shootout was Kozara captain Pavle Glišić, who saved penalties from Mladen Cvijetić and Gabrijelo Čelan.

