Home » The juniors of Kozara from Gradiska qualified for the Youth Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sports
World

The juniors of Kozara from Gradiska qualified for the Youth Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sports

by admin
The juniors of Kozara from Gradiska qualified for the Youth Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sports

The young footballers from Gradiska were better than their peers from East Sarajevo in the final, and the duel with Slavia ended after a penalty.

Source: Promo/FK Kozara Gradiška

The young football players of Kozara from Gradiška are new members of the Youth Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Red and Whites were better than their peers from East Sarajevo in the finals of the BiH Youth League in Doboj. The duel against Slavia ended without a winner 1:1, but Kozara players were better on penalties and won 4:3.

In very difficult playing time, the regular 90 minutes saw two goals, one on each side.

Slavija took the lead in the 13th minute through Lazar Stjepić, and Kozar equalized with a goal by Aleksandar Komlenić in stoppage time in the first half.

In the rest of the match, there were no goals, so the penalty shootout was started. Accurate from the “white spot” for Kozara were Aljoša Blagojević, Admir Sadiković, Marko Dakić and Slađan Savić, while Vasilije Gojković, Lazar Stjepić and Strahinja Maksić scored for the “falcons”. The hero in the penalty shootout was Kozara captain Pavle Glišić, who saved penalties from Mladen Cvijetić and Gabrijelo Čelan.

(WORLD)

See also  General Administration of Customs: Vigorously support the construction of an opening-up platform to accelerate the preparations for the island-wide customs closure operation of Hainan Free Trade Port_Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

The German Consulta agrees with the prisoners: wages...

how the road network changes – VIDEO

CHRONO TRICOLORS. TOMORROW 6 TITLES UP FOR WIN,...

Stanija’s breasts fell out in the video |...

The southern United States was hit by a...

USA, Kentucky: 7-year-old boy shoots and kills at...

In London, the summit on Ukrainian reconstruction: UK...

China, explosion in a restaurant: 31 victims

War in Ukraine, even Zelensky admits the flop:...

Dinno Kasalo killed himself Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy