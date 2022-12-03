The Russo-Ukraine war lasted more than nine months. The Russian army claimed to have captured the villages near the city of Udonbakhmut, and the continuous bombardment turned the city into a black hole in Kyiv. Satellite imagery warns that the Russian Air Force has once again assembled border bases in recent days, fearing another air strike on Ukraine, and nearly half of Ukraine’s power grid is still damaged. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he hoped the war would end within a few months. The European Union’s foreign affairs chief says he will try to ensure that Russia pays for Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction. The Lithuanian Prime Minister pointed out that the EU’s patience with Russia sanctions will succeed.

The CCP’s secret military aid to Russia was captured by Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Blinken said that NATO is worried about the CCP’s “opaque” military expansion and secret support for Russia. Germany votes overwhelmingly to designate Ukrainian famine as genocide, warns Moscow Spain’s “mail bomb” incidents have been repeated, and the black hands behind the scenes have targeted the relevant agencies that aided Ukraine.

Bakhmut is reduced to a black hole in Kyiv. The Russian army claims to have captured outlying strongholds

The fighting in Ukraine is still fierce. Agence France-Presse reported that Russia has been trying to capture the city of Bakhmut (Bakhmut) in eastern Ukraine since this summer. On November 30, it claimed to have captured nearby villages.

“After the offensive in the Donetsk region, the Russian army completely liberated the villages of Bilogorivka and Pershe Travnya,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a briefing. .”

Bilogorivka is 25 km north of Bakhmut; Pershetravnia is 20 km south. The Russians later announced the capture of Andriivka, also south of Bakhmut.

The New York Times pointed out that the Russian-Ukrainian battle around Bakhmut has turned the area into a “flesh mill” for the two armies. Recently, Ukrainian ambulances, armored personnel carriers and private vehicles can be seen whizzing by at any time, sending wounded soldiers to the only military hospital in Bakhmut. For example, at noon on November 25, the military hospital treated 50 wounded, most of whom were Ukrainian soldiers.

“Every time (the wounded) come in groups, groups of 10, groups of 10; the Russian army has pushed more aggressively in the past few days,” said Parus, a medic in the hospital. As he spoke, machine guns surrounded the building. And the sound of shelling continued.

The Russian army has continued to bombard Bakhmut since July. Although Russia was unable to expand its achievements and seize more land, it could still reduce Bakhmut into a black hole in Kyiv.

Michael Kofman, director of the Russian Institute of the non-profit think tank CNA, said: “Operations like Bakhmut consume the forces of the Ukrainian army that should be used elsewhere.” Wagner (Wagner) mercenary group, the Russian side may think that it is “affordable to sacrifice”.

The Ukrainian army’s defense of Bakhmut is a hodgepodge of units, including the 93rd Mechanized Brigade and the 58th Motorized Rifle Brigade, two elite units that have been worn down by the continuous Russian attacks.

A large number of Russian bombers gathered at the border bases. The nightmare of Ukrainian air raids may be staged again. 40% of the power grid is still damaged. Everywhere is cold and dark

German “Der Spiegel” reported on November 30 that according to satellite images, a large number of TU-160 and TU-95 strategic bombers of the Russian Air Force gathered at the Engels air base on the 28th, with cruise missiles on the side. The trailers were waiting to be loaded, and there were also many AN-124 and Ilyushin-76 (Il-76) transport planes transporting ammunition supplies. Compared with the original activity of the base, there was an abnormal increase. A new wave of air raids hit the interior.

Engels Air Force Base is the closest strategic bomber base between Russia and Ukraine, and is also the base of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Russian Army.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pointed out earlier that the Russian army is planning a new wave of air strikes, and emphasized that the Russian army is trying to use “cold” as a weapon against Ukrainians this winter.

Agence France-Presse reported that DTEK, a Ukrainian private energy company, issued a statement on December 1, saying that “the Russian military’s terrorist missile attack has destroyed 40% of Ukraine’s energy system and caused dozens of casualties among energy workers.”

After being humiliated and frustrated on the battlefield, the Russian army began to attack Ukrainian energy facilities in October, causing serious damage to these facilities. The latest major attack by Russian forces on the facilities last week knocked out power to millions and plunged Ukraine into cold and darkness.

However, a memorandum from the British Ministry of Defense on December 1 pointed out that the Russian army’s continuous attacks on energy infrastructure have caused “widespread humanitarian suffering without distinction across Ukraine”, “however, its strategic effect may have been weakened because Russia Army expends a large number of missiles suitable for attacking tactical targets.”

Zelensky: I hope the war will end within a few months EU foreign ministers: Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction needs to be paid for by Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an overseas interview at the DealBook Summit held by the New York Times on November 30 that he hoped the war would end within a few months. “Either the war ends when Ukraine wins, or it ends when Russia wants it to end,” he said. “Russia may only want to end the war when it feels weak, isolated and has no partners.”

Zelensky stressed that if Ukraine does not insist, the war will “spread” to the territories of other neighboring countries. He pointed out that the Ukrainian people are paying with their lives for this war.

Agence France-Presse reported that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will hold a two-day ministerial meeting in the central Polish city of Lodz on December 1. “I will be meeting today with foreign ministers and we will explore every legal possibility to make sure Russia pays for the damage it has caused in Ukraine,” EU foreign and security policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Porel pointed out that the European Union has frozen Russian assets worth nearly 20 billion euros; Western sanctions have also led to the freezing of 300 billion euros in foreign exchange reserve assets of the Russian central bank.

Borel pointed out that freezing is very different from seizure and confiscation. The legal procedures are of course still to be studied, but our current proposal is that “Russia must pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine.”

Poland holds the rotating presidency of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and is also the host of this year’s ministerial meeting. The organization was established in 1975 during the height of the Cold War. Its main purpose is to promote relations between the East and the West. It currently has 57 member countries, including NATO members, Ukraine and Russia’s allies.

Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte of Lithuania, a Baltic country, said on December 1 that the European Union (EU) needs to be patient with sanctions against Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, because no sanctions can stop Russia overnight, and most The relevant measures will have an impact only in the medium to long term.

Lithuania is hosting the NATO summit next year. Symonit said that NATO members have generally reached a consensus not to pressure Ukraine to negotiate with Russia. She also called on NATO to provide anti-aircraft weapons not only to member states in eastern Europe, but also to Ukraine.

Cimonit cited the November missile bombing in Poland that killed two people. Warsaw and other Western countries said the missile came from a Ukrainian air defense system that missed its target when it was chasing a Russian missile. “Ukraine has The better the air defense system, the less likely an incident like that will be.”

Reuters reported that NATO held a meeting of foreign ministers. U.S. Secretary of State Blinken (Antony Blinken) said on November 30 that NATO members expressed concern about China’s rapid and opaque military expansion, and that they still cooperate with Russia in secret. How to deal with the challenges posed by Beijing will be discussed.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine, the CCP and Russia jointly announced in early February that the friendship between the two countries would be “uncapped.” According to a report by Ukrainian news site Defense Express on November 27, the CCP is secretly providing military assistance to Russia. Russia’s An-124 Ruslan planes fly to China almost every day, and some of the flights are carried out secretly with Russian cargo planes turning off their transponders. Transport military equipment, body armor, helmets and clothing.

Shortly before Blinken spoke, the Moscow authorities announced that Russian and Chinese strategic fighter jets, including the Tu-95 long-range bomber, flew over the Sea of ​​Japan and the East China Sea. South Korea said two Chinese and six Russian fighter jets had entered the air defense identification zone.

Prior to the Sino-Russian joint operation, the Pentagon of the United States released the latest “China Military Power Report”, which mentioned that China may stockpile 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035, which may exacerbate US concerns about Beijing’s military expansion intentions.

On November 30, the German parliament passed a resolution by a high vote, affirming that millions of people starved to death in Ukraine during the Soviet rule in the 1930s as a “genocide” incident. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Russia that hunger should no longer be used as a weapon, The Great Famine of the 1930s has been compared to Russia’s current military campaign.

The “Ukrainian Famine” (Holodomor, originally meaning murder by starvation) was a mass famine that occurred in the Soviet republic of Ukraine in the 1930s, resulting in the death of 4 million people.

The famine was a taboo topic in the Soviet Union. It was not until Ukraine became independent from the Soviet Union and opened its historical archives in 1991 that Ukraine began to face the tragedy. Memories of the famine became an important part of Ukraine’s national identity.

In the resolution jointly proposed by the German ruling and opposition parties, Joseph Stalin and other Soviet leaders should be held responsible for the famine. In addition to the forcible collectivization of agriculture, the Soviet authorities also used hunger to kill and suppress the Ukrainian nation. Consciousness, and the secret police were mobilized to persecute the Ukrainian elite.

The resolution stated that the Soviet leaders oppressed the peasants, and at the same time suppressed the Ukrainian way of life, language, and culture. Not only the food-producing areas, but the entire Ukraine suffered. From today’s perspective, it is obviously genocide.

Because Russia refuses to admit that the famine is a genocide against Ukrainians, the Russian army that recently occupied Mariupol, the southeastern Ukrainian port capital, also demolished the Ukrainian Great Famine Memorial. In the resolution, the German parliament emphasized that the Ukrainian famine belongs to the common history of Europe and asked the government to firmly refute Russia’s unilateral statement.

Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports has triggered a food crisis. As winter approaches, the Russian army also plans to destroy Ukraine’s infrastructure, leaving the people without water, electricity, and cold. Germany believes that the Ukrainian famine is genocide, and the warning to Moscow has a strong meaning.

Over the years, Ukraine has pushed the international community to recognize the Ukrainian famine as genocide. At present, Poland, Lithuania and other Central and Eastern European countries, as well as more than 10 countries including Australia and Canada have followed suit.

Several “mail bombs” broke out in Spain. The Polish public media TVP World reported that the spokesperson of the Spanish Ministry of Defense confirmed that it had received a mail bomb. This is the fifth mail bomb that has appeared in Spain since November 30. .

The first mail bomb was sent to the Ukrainian embassy in the Spanish capital Madrid, wounding an embassy official. After receiving the report, the Spanish police and fire units also rushed to the scene to investigate.

The second mail bomb was sent to “Instalaza”, a weapons manufacturer in Zaragoza in northeastern Spain. The company produced the “C90” rocket-propelled grenade launcher as part of Spain’s military aid to Ukraine.

Rosa Serrano, a government official in Zaragoza, said in an interview with local radio that the embassy and arms dealer’s bombs appeared to come from the same sender because the same e-mail address was written on the back of both envelopes. She also added that the packages came from Ukraine.

The third and fourth mail bombs were sent to the Spanish Air Force Torrejón Air Base and the European Union Satellite Center (EUSC).

Spain’s high court has classified five mail bomb cases as possible terrorism cases and launched an investigation, a judicial source said. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urgently ordered to strengthen the security work of all embassies abroad.

