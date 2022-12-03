Source title: Guangzhou can enter the pharmacy to buy medicines by showing the green code of the health code

Win the battle against epidemic prevention and control From 0:00 to 24:00 on December 1, 31 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the Central Government) and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps reported 4,233 new local confirmed cases, including 1,089 cases from asymptomatic infections to confirmed cases; new local asymptomatic cases There were 30539 cases of infection. Guangzhou No 48-hour nucleic acid certificate when entering a pharmacy On December 2, Guangzhou held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. According to the press conference, a total of 162,700 local cases of new coronary pneumonia have been reported in Guangzhou this round of the epidemic, and asymptomatic infections accounted for about 90% of the total number of infections. The pathogenicity and virulence of the mutant strains were significantly lower than those of the original strain and the mutant strains of concern. This is not only the characteristic of the Omicron mutant strain, but also related to the improvement of the population’s vaccination immunity and the active prevention strategies adopted by the country. According to the press conference, Guangzhou continues to implement optimized prevention and control measures, rationally allocate convenient nucleic acid sampling points in each district according to needs, and medical institutions at all levels and various types of medical institutions, community health service centers, etc. continue to send medical personnel to support nucleic acid testing services. Yesterday, 1,323 convenient nucleic acid sampling points, 297 yellow code sampling points, and 87 24-hour sampling points were opened in various districts of Guangzhou. In the future, the layout of sampling points will be dynamically adjusted to ensure the nucleic acid testing needs of the public. From now on, the general outpatients and emergency personnel of all kinds of medical institutions at all levels in Guangzhou City and districts can pass with the green code of the health code; newly admitted patients and their accompanying staff can be admitted to the hospital with the 24-hour negative nucleic acid certificate. Fever clinics should be set up as much as possible and open as much as possible, give full play to the role of the 114 standardized fever clinics in the early stage, strengthen the medical staffing of fever clinics, optimize the setting of waiting areas and the treatment process, and carry out nucleic acid testing and monitoring for patients. Classified diagnosis and treatment. According to the press conference, after the adjustment and optimization of Guangzhou’s epidemic prevention and control measures, the demand for medicines from the public has increased sharply in the past two days. , 2.5 times that of normal days. The current epidemic situation in Guangzhou is not over yet, and the citizens’ awareness of self-prevention and protection against the epidemic has increased. At present, the supply of medicines in Guangzhou is sufficient, and it is recommended that you purchase rationally. According to reports, Guangzhou has recently focused on the work of “guaranteeing supply and stabilizing prices” of drugs to maximize the protection of the people’s demand for drug purchases. Optimize the prevention and control measures of retail pharmacies. From December 1st, citizens and friends who buy medicines in pharmacies, including the purchase of 37 types of medicines in the “Drug List that Needs to be Registered and Reported During the Epidemic Period”, no longer need to check the 48-hour nucleic acid negative certificate, just wear a mask, measure temperature, scan Code, you can enter the pharmacy to buy medicines by showing the green code of the health code. Coordinate pharmaceutical production and sales enterprises to increase supply. In response to the large increase in the demand for medicines from the masses, on the one hand, we contacted the pharmaceutical wholesale enterprises and chain pharmacy headquarters in the city to guide enterprises to increase the procurement and supply of relevant anti-epidemic supplies and pharmaceuticals and medical devices. On the other hand, coordinate the city’s 17 “catalogue” drug manufacturers and new crown antigen kit manufacturers to reasonably increase production capacity on the basis of ensuring the quality and safety of drugs and equipment. At present, the maximum production capacity of the new crown antigen kit in Guangzhou is about 10.5 million copies per day. The city’s pharmaceutical manufacturers insist on not raising prices and stopping work, and are doing their best to stabilize production and ensure supply. Strengthen drug quality and price supervision. Recently, a full-coverage supervision and inspection has been carried out on more than 7,200 pharmacies in the city to ensure that the source of drugs and equipment on sale can be traced and the quality can be controlled. Pay close attention to online and offline public demands, conduct dynamic real-time monitoring of the market prices of anti-epidemic supplies and medicines, and promptly investigate and deal with clues about suspected price violations reported by citizens. Chengdu From December 2nd, there is no need for bright nucleic acid in the car From 0:00 to 24:00 on December 1, there were 123 new local confirmed cases in Chengdu, and 393 new local asymptomatic infections. Among them, 15 cases were infected from other provinces (returned) to Chengdu, and 501 cases were from (returned) Rong from other cities in this province and local infections. On December 2, Chengdu Metro issued the latest operation announcement. According to the latest epidemic prevention and control requirements, from December 2, 2022, citizens and passengers are required to scan the site code when entering the station, and show their health code before passing the gate. Pass, please wear a mask all the way on the subway. Chengdu Metro has strictly implemented the epidemic prevention and control measures, and the entire network is operating normally. See also Government Affairs News From now on, the city's public places will check the new crown virus vaccination records | new crown virus vaccine | new crown pneumonia_sina news “Chengdu Release” stated that to enter the shopping mall, no nucleic acid certificate is required, and you can voluntarily show the green health code and scan the code for the temperature measurement. Nucleic acid certificates are not required for taking the bus or entering and exiting office buildings. If you take the high-speed rail, you need to provide a negative nucleic acid certificate within 48 hours. Tianjin The subway cancels the inspection of the 72-hour nucleic acid certificate On December 2, according to Tianjin Metro, according to the requirements of the epidemic prevention and control work, the 72-hour nucleic acid certificate inspection will be cancelled, starting from now on. Passengers are requested to cooperate in checking health codes, scanning site codes, measuring body temperature and entering the station to board the bus. Wear masks throughout the journey to strengthen self-protection and health management. chongqing High-risk areas have no new additions to be unblocked for 5 consecutive days On December 2, the Chongqing Municipal Government Information Office held a press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Chongqing. According to the press conference, from 0:00 to 12:00 on December 2, there were 72 new local confirmed cases in Chongqing; 1,812 new local asymptomatic infections. At present, Chongqing’s epidemic prevention and control work has achieved phased results, the rapid rise of the epidemic has been effectively curbed, and the prevention and control situation continues to improve. However, the task of consolidating the results of prevention and control and preventing the epidemic from rebounding is still arduous. On December 1, the city reported 6,472 new cases of infection (excluding 64 cases transferred from asymptomatic cases to confirmed cases), a decrease of 112 cases from November 30. According to the press conference, on December 1, a total of 5,420 new infections were reported in the central urban area, a decrease of 102 cases compared with November 30. The number of reports has dropped for four consecutive days, mainly concentrated in high-risk areas and centralized isolation points. At the same time, the number of infected people in the central urban area was found to be reduced to single digits; 925 high-risk areas had no new infections for 5 consecutive days and were adjusted to low-risk areas. 126, 8,787 “epidemic-free communities” and 816 “epidemic-free communities” have been successfully established. According to the press conference, in view of the current epidemic situation in Chongqing, the division of risk areas presents a differentiated prevention and control. High-risk areas should be strictly controlled. In principle, high-risk areas are demarcated by units and buildings. If there is no risk of community transmission, they will not be demarcated. There is a risk of transmission in high-risk areas, and it is necessary to prevent proliferation and spillover. Therefore, in high-risk areas, it is necessary to stay at home and provide door-to-door service. If there are no new infections for 5 consecutive days, the lockdown will be unblocked in time if the conditions are met, and the swipe will be released quickly. Prevention and control measures for low-risk areas. Townships and streets with high-risk areas, and areas other than high-risk areas are called low-risk areas. A low-risk area does not mean no risk. The principle of prevention and control is to do a good job in personal protection, avoid gatherings, and reduce movement. On the one hand, do not let the risk of high-risk areas spill over to low-risk areas, and at the same time, in low-risk areas, we must also guard against the spread or rebound of the epidemic caused by the possible existence of potential infected persons. For towns, streets, “epidemic-free communities” and “epidemic-free communities” that have no epidemic situation or high-risk areas, implement normalized prevention and control. Personnel continue to take personal protection, move in an orderly manner, and implement various prevention and control measures. Urumqi Citizens in low-risk areas can move across districts On December 2, Urumqi held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. According to the press conference, as the epidemic prevention and control situation continues to improve, the Urumqi Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Headquarters has decided that from now on, citizens in low-risk areas can move across districts and are prohibited from going to high-risk areas. In addition, Urumqi City will further increase efforts to resume work, production, business and market. The epidemic prevention and control department, together with industry authorities, will guide closed-loop management companies to further optimize epidemic prevention and control measures and operating procedures, and resume normal production in an orderly manner. ; Guide business units such as commercial complexes, large supermarkets, hotels, restaurants, ski resorts, etc. to do a good job in preparations such as environmental disinfection of business premises, posting of site codes, and closed-loop management of employees, so as to resume business activities in an orderly manner.At the same time, actively coordinate and solve practical problems encountered in the process of resuming work and production

