Ftse Mib. Since the bottom on 13 October, the Italian index has embarked on a very strong bullish phase, first breaking the former bearish trendline which united the highs of January and February of this year and then the 200-period moving average. Having reached 24,700 points, the Ftse Mib was no longer able to exceed this price threshold, thus entering a lateral phase.

Azimuth. The technical picture is improving in the near term as can be seen from the powerful rebound initiated by the yearly low of 13 October at 13.8 euros. In particular, the stock was the best of the Ftse Mib in November with a positive performance of almost 20%. The bullish phase stopped on November 11 in front of the psychological threshold of 20 euros, which played the role of static resistance very well.

General Insurance. The title has a bullish approach in the short term even if there is no important technical event before being able to talk about a possible trend reversal in the medium term. The graphic situation improved with the rebound started from the lows of October at 13.67 euros and took the stock above the average for 50 and 200 periods.

