Latest news on Zhejiang epidemic: No new local positive infections in Zhejiang on September 8, no new confirmed cases

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-09 09:17

From 0-24:00 on September 8, 11 cities reported no new local positive infections.

11 cities reported no new confirmed cases.

On the same day, 2 new cases were cured and discharged, and there are 24 confirmed cases. 11 cities reported 13 new cases of asymptomatic infections. Among them, 13 were imported from abroad (5 imported from South Korea, 2 imported from Japan, 2 imported from DRC, 1 imported from Australia, 1 imported from Barbados, 1 imported from Germany, and 1 imported from the United Kingdom); there were no local asymptomatic infections.

26 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation on the same day, and 92 cases of asymptomatic infection were still under medical observation.

As of 24:00 on September 8, a total of 3,394 confirmed cases have been reported across the province. Among them, there are 667 imported cases and 2,727 local cases.