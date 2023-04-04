Home World The leader of the Wagner Prigozhin in the cafe where the Tatarsky blogger was killed- TV Courier
World

The head of the Wagner private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhinwent today, Tuesday 4 April, to the café in St. Petersburg where an attack took place on Sunday that killed the journalist-blogger Vladlen Tatarsky.

Prighozin met with activists of the nationalist group Cyber ​​Front Z, who had organized its conference Tatarsky.

This was reported by Prigozhin’s Telegram channel, posting a meeting video.

Prigozhin also posted a document certifying that Tatarsky was recognized as a Wagner military manwith all payments, indemnities and guarantees due to company members killed in battle.

April 4, 2023 – Updated April 4, 2023 , 3:54 pm

