“Too Many Things” gives the go-ahead to new projects that will see the light of day very soon. The song collects the first experiences of the girls in the music industry. In fact, since the release of their first album, they have performed on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! or Tiny Desk, have appeared in the pages of Vogue and The New York Times and have collaborated on fashion campaigns. In addition, The Linda Lindas spent most of last year – including festivals like Barcelona’s Primavera Sound – on a world tour that included performances with Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The Japanese Breakfast.