.

Wiesbaden (German news agency) – Hesse’s Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU) has announced that he wants to waive the real estate transfer tax completely for first-time buyers of a property he uses himself. He told the “Bild” (Friday edition): “We need a price freeze against the price shock when dreaming of your own four walls. If young families and single parents want to buy a house or an apartment, the state should help them instead to ask her to pay.”

Rhein confirmed: “We as the CDU therefore do not want to levy a real estate transfer tax on our first property in Hesse – according to the clear proviso: real estate transfer tax goes on the house and not in the state budget.” Rhein added: “The federal government has promised to allow the states tax exemptions for real estate transfers, but has not delivered anything so far Price shock when expanding the heating system.”

Rhein also referred to a plan that had already been announced: “Until the real estate transfer tax reform comes, we as the CDU want to pay a Hessengeld for the first own four walls with 10,000 euros per buyer and an additional 5,000 euros per child. Politics should contribute to living dreams fulfill instead of letting them burst.” A state election will take place in Hesse on October 8th.

HOME PAGE