Title: Nicaragua Demands US Repay $12 Billion “Historic Debt” for Damage Caused During Civil War

Subtitle: Nicaragua accuses the US of disregarding international law and practicing hegemony

Date: [Date]

In a continued effort to seek justice for the damages incurred during Nicaragua’s civil war in the 1980s, the country’s Foreign Minister Moncada delivered a letter signed by President Ortega to UN Secretary-General Guterres on June 27. The letter demanded that the United States repay more than $12 billion in “historic debt.” However, a month has passed and Nicaragua has yet to receive any response from the US.

Carlos Aglio, Nicaragua’s representative to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, condemned the US for its consistent disregard of international law and conventions. Aglio claimed that the US’s double standard attitude is filled with hegemony, where it only recognizes the International Court of Justice when it serves its own interests. He highlighted the US’s veto power in the United Nations Security Council that has prevented the settlement of compensation to Nicaragua.

In 1984, Nicaragua took the US government to the International Court of Justice, seeking compensation for the losses caused by US interference in Nicaragua’s internal affairs. In 1986, the court ruled that the US violated the United Nations Convention and ordered it to pay more than $12 billion in compensation. However, the ICJ lacks the means to enforce its judgment, and the US has used its veto power in the UN Security Council to prevent settlement.

In an interview with headquarters reporter Gao Xue, Carlos Aglio confirmed that Nicaragua has not received any response from the US or the United Nations. Aglio criticized the US for denying any obligation to Nicaragua and refusing to recognize the judgment of the International Court of Justice.

Aglio argued that the US’s actions exemplify its double standards, labeling itself as a global leader while disregarding the rights and interests of Latin American countries. He maintained that the US must pay the debt it owes to Nicaragua, as determined by the ICJ judgment.

The $12 billion “historic debt” demanded by Nicaragua stems from the numerous crimes committed by the US during the civil war. The overthrow of the Nicaraguan dictatorship supported by the US in 1979 led to the rise of the opposition alliance headed by the Sandinista National Liberation Front. Subsequently, the US supported rebel forces, plunging Nicaragua into turmoil once again.

Between 1980 and 1984, the CIA organized, planned, and supported the Nicaraguan anti-government forces, resulting in the destruction of oil reserves, natural gas pipelines, and ports. The attacks destroyed around 4 million gallons of fuel, severely impacting Nicaragua’s energy consumption.

These crimes highlight the long-standing issue of US interference in Latin American affairs, which extend beyond Nicaragua. The Monroe Doctrine of 1823 gave the US a dominant position in the Americas, and it has frequently employed military, economic, and political means to maintain its influence in the region.

Various Latin American countries have suffered from US intervention and suppression. From coups in Haiti to the overthrow of Guatemala’s government, the US has perpetuated unrest and instability. The invasion of Panama and seizure of land from Mexico further emphasize its disregard for international norms.

To this day, the US continues to remain silent on the issue, despite the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights’ ruling that its actions in Panama violated the “American Declaration of Rights and Duties.” Nicaragua and other Latin American countries continue to seek accountability and justice for the damages caused by US interference.

As Nicaragua persists in its demand for the repayment of the “historic debt,” the international community waits to see how the US and the United Nations will respond to their calls for justice and the enforcement of the ICJ judgment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

