The parish of Timelkam has a new mortuary

As part of the traditional Anna Festival, the new mortuary in Oberthalheim was handed over to its official purpose on Sunday.

Since the 1990s, there had been discussions in the parish about expanding the existing mortuary – but also about the requirements of monument protection, the state of Upper Austria, and the diocese. Then there was the question of funding. However, the purchase of the “Gasthaus Hirsch” property in 2015 opened up the possibility of a complete redesign.

Not only the mortuary, but also the church square in front of St. Anna Church and the parking lots were completely redesigned and built. On historical ground around the St. Anna Church, a modern, suitable townscape was created in Oberthalheim, which, in connection with the cemetery that has existed since 1784, represents a cultural focus in the community and the parish.

The new mortuary is available to all denominations.

