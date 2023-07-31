Home » The parish of Timelkam has a new mortuary
News

The parish of Timelkam has a new mortuary

by admin
The parish of Timelkam has a new mortuary

As part of the traditional Anna Festival, the new mortuary in Oberthalheim was handed over to its official purpose on Sunday.
Since the 1990s, there had been discussions in the parish about expanding the existing mortuary – but also about the requirements of monument protection, the state of Upper Austria, and the diocese. Then there was the question of funding. However, the purchase of the “Gasthaus Hirsch” property in 2015 opened up the possibility of a complete redesign.

Not only the mortuary, but also the church square in front of St. Anna Church and the parking lots were completely redesigned and built. On historical ground around the St. Anna Church, a modern, suitable townscape was created in Oberthalheim, which, in connection with the cemetery that has existed since 1784, represents a cultural focus in the community and the parish.
The new mortuary is available to all denominations.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  In Santa Marta, the reservists will also pay tribute to their veterans

You may also like

The winner of Haapsalu’s inclusive budget will be...

ELN orders cessation of actions against public forces

How to service management (part 3) – now...

In a Costa Rican river a crocodile kills...

The alliance between pre-candidates of the Historical Pact...

Xi Jinping Congratulates “Model Airborne Troop Company” Ahead...

Lying at work: what is allowed and what...

Oppenheimer suffers a 44% box office drop during...

Capture of Nicolás Petro and Day Vázquez was...

Wacken in the blog: Campsites not passable –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy