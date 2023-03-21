british band The Vaccines tops the new list of surprise novelties of the Low Festivalwhich also includes other prominent artists such as Miss Caffeine, Russian Crab and others.

The festival, which will be held in Murcia del July 28 to 30 of this yearhad previously announced the names of Placebo, Interpol, Vetusta Morla, Viva Suecia, Bombay Bicycle Club, Deluxe, Iván Ferreiro y Bogota burnsamong others.

To all of them is now added a list of almost a dozen names. The full list includes The Vaccines, Miss Caffeina, Ladilla Rusa, Natalia Lacunza, Catnapp, Karavana, La Élite, Pablo Lesuit y Pipiolasthat is to say that most of the novelties come from our country, but all of them have a large group of fans.

The festival counts, one more year, with the impulse of Vibra Mahou. With this collaboration, the music platform of Mahou Cinco Estrellas reinforces its support for live music and will have its own stage where some of the most powerful bands on the bill will perform.

Season tickets for #Low2023 are available, only until this Sunday or exhaust space at www.lowfestival.es the en www.entradas.com. The price will go up as the quotas are exhausted.