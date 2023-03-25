In just over two months, 369 people renounced BiH citizenship, while 2,695 people did so last year, the Ministry of Civil Affairs told the Council of Ministers.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

From the beginning of the year until March 10, 369 people renounced BiH citizenship, while for the whole of last year 561 people acquired BiH citizenship.

In the period from January 1, 1996 to March 10 of this year, 97,296 people renounced their BiH citizenship, 17,997 of whom renounced their citizenship in the last five years.

4,493 people renounced their citizenship in 2018, 4,160 in 2019, 3,169 in 2020, 3,111 in 2021, while 2,695 people renounced last year.

In the last year, 561 persons acquired the citizenship of BiH, 12 of them according to a special procedure for persons of particular benefit to BiH, where decisions on the award were made by the Council of Ministers.

When renouncing, people pay an administrative fee, so those who renounce BiH citizenship in order to acquire citizenship of the former SFRY pay a fee of 200 KM, while those who acquire citizenship of another country pay an administrative fee of 800 KM.

(Srna)