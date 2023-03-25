Home World How many people renounced BiH citizenship | Info
World

How many people renounced BiH citizenship | Info

by admin
How many people renounced BiH citizenship | Info

In just over two months, 369 people renounced BiH citizenship, while 2,695 people did so last year, the Ministry of Civil Affairs told the Council of Ministers.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

From the beginning of the year until March 10, 369 people renounced BiH citizenship, while for the whole of last year 561 people acquired BiH citizenship.

In the period from January 1, 1996 to March 10 of this year, 97,296 people renounced their BiH citizenship, 17,997 of whom renounced their citizenship in the last five years.

4,493 people renounced their citizenship in 2018, 4,160 in 2019, 3,169 in 2020, 3,111 in 2021, while 2,695 people renounced last year.

In the last year, 561 persons acquired the citizenship of BiH, 12 of them according to a special procedure for persons of particular benefit to BiH, where decisions on the award were made by the Council of Ministers.

When renouncing, people pay an administrative fee, so those who renounce BiH citizenship in order to acquire citizenship of the former SFRY pay a fee of 200 KM, while those who acquire citizenship of another country pay an administrative fee of 800 KM.

(Srna)

See also  Commentator of Guangming.com: The boundary of balance between sports and technology is the fairness and justice of events_Guangming.com

You may also like

Cyber ​​crime, the owner of BreachForums before the...

We serve the living God – Vatican News

Montenegro beat Bulgaria | Sport

Novak Djokovic came to Partizan – Olimpiakos |...

New shipwreck off the coast of Tunisia, 34...

New tram lines in Palermo, only one offer...

Russian submarine monitors gas pipeline in Norway |...

Dijana Janković on fans in Serbia and America...

Resident Evil 4 Remake: an Italian speedrunner finished...

Russia, political dissident poisoned with heavy metals: who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy