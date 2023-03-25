Accenture is one of the largest consulting firms in the world. Shutterstock

The IT and technology consulting firm Accenture plans to cut 19,000 jobs worldwide. The consulting firm expects severance pay and other personnel costs to total $1.2 billion. With a total of 700,000 employees and annual sales of 62 billion US dollars (57 billion euros), Accenture is one of the leading companies in its industry.

The economic crisis is also affecting the consulting industry: the IT and technology consulting company Accenture wants to cut 19,000 jobs worldwide. This corresponds to around 2.5 percent of the workforce.

In the second quarter of the current financial year, the margin fell from 13.7 to 12.3 percent. In particular, the consulting business with tech and media companies in the US has shrunk because the companies themselves have to save, like this Handelsblatt reported.

Job cuts will primarily affect employees from the “back office”.

As the business newspaper reports, the job cuts will primarily affect employees from the internal service departments, the “back office”. The company-typical consultants with customer contact should not be the focus. It is not yet clear to what extent the job cuts will affect German employees.

