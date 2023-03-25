Marketed as a better alternative to smoking “A completely new way of experiencing tobacco.” “No fire, no ash.” And “no smell of cigarette smoke.” Companies advertise so-called tobacco heaters with such slogans. A few years ago, Philip Morris made the start in this country with Iqos. Comparable products with electronic heating systems are now available, such as British American Tobacco’s Glo. According to current study data Debra (German survey on smoking behavior), around 5.2 percent of people in Germany have already used tobacco heaters.

Tobacco heater from 29 euros The Iqos device currently costs 79 euros, the Glo 29 euros (as of 09/15/21). In addition, there are costs for the tobacco sticks, which are roughly comparable to conventional cigarettes at five to six euros per pack (20 pieces). The tobacco sticks are inserted into the devices and heated there, then users can draw on them like on a conventional cigarette (see Smoking with technology).

Less typical pollutants than in cigarette smoke According to advertising, tobacco heaters are the better alternative to smoking. Because they only heat tobacco instead of burning it. This creates aerosols that contain far fewer typical pollutants than the smoke of conventional cigarettes. This is shown above all by provider-financed studies. One Investigation with the participation of the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) came to a similar conclusion in 2018. Accordingly, the content of aldehydes such as formaldehyde is 80 to 95 percent lower. Volatile organic compounds were reduced by 97 to 99 percent. "Our study confirms that levels of key carcinogens are significantly reduced," the research team writes.





There are no studies on other pollutants and long-term effects However, the quantities of possible pollutants that could be particularly high in the aerosol from tobacco heaters and consequently inhaled, such as propylene glycol, glycerine and acetol, were not examined. According to the BfR study, further independent investigations are necessary for this purpose. In addition, there is a lack of long-term data on the health effects of using tobacco heaters; after all, they are still fairly new to the market.

Indications of a lung-damaging effect Animal experiments and studies with cell cultures provide initial indications that the devices could promote serious lung diseases. Even after short-term use of tobacco heaters, harmful processes in the lungs can be detected to a similar extent as with cigarette smoke.

Similar nicotine levels as in cigarettes According to the name, the sticks of the tobacco heater contain tobacco and thus also nicotine. According to the study, in which the BfR was involved, the nicotine content of tobacco heaters is comparable to that of conventional cigarettes. In this respect, a comparable addiction potential can also be assumed. Tipp: If you want to quit smoking, our special How to become a non-smoker will help you to put your intention into action. Our drug database provides detailed reviews of smoking cessation products such as nicotine patches or prescription drugs.