The concert cycle Vermouth session 2023 offers ninety free shows in twenty-four municipalities of the Community of Madrid. Artists like I hate them, Morreo, Pipiolas,
Hate Confetti, Monteperdido, Ganges, Marcelo Criminal, Valverdina, Jordana B, Dan Millson o Irenegarry will act between April 22 and May 7 in this fourth edition of the festival.
The poster has the presence of more than forty bands from the independent national scene. The event will open with the shows of Marinita Precaria, Juan Azul, Pipiolas, Grande Amore, Mira Paula, among others, and will close in style with bands like You will see, Valmara, Vicente Navarro, Marenitas, Neighbors o Petunias.
In addition, seven new municipalities are incorporated into the 2023 Session, among them, Ajalvir, Apiary of the Stream, Fuentiduena del Tajo, Navas del Rey, Saint Sebastian of the kings, Villanueva del Pardillo and one of the big surprises this year Madridwhich is added with the functions of Amatria y Solynieve Expert Group in the emblematic Main Square the day may 2.
Music, gastronomy and tourism are the main ingredients of the Vermouth Session, an essential spring event on the Spanish festival circuit. The cycle that organizes Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Sport and the Ministry of Family, Youth and Social Policy from Madrid’s community He has revealed the complete program in his press conference. You can consult all the information by clicking on this link.
PROGRAM SESSION VERMÚ 2023
BUITRAGO DEL LOZOYA
Side Chick + Shanghai Baby
CHAPINERÍA
Marinita Precarious + Juan Azul
EAR APIER
Pipiolas + Great Love
SAINT SEBASTIAN OF THE KINGS
Mira Paula + Ganges
VILLANUEVA DEL PARDILLO
Lightning + Bread
EAR APIER
August + lie
NAVALCARNERO
Mira Paula + Ganges
NAVAS DEL REY
Lightning + Bread
RASCAFRÍA
Great Love + Pipiolas
TORRELAGUNA
Side Chick + Shanghai Baby
VILLANUEVA DEL PARDILLO
Marinita Precarious + Juan Azul
ALCALA DE HENARES
Butane Love + Hate Confetti
CHINCHON
The Trinity + Antifan
ALIENAR DEL ARROYO
Maria de la Flor + The Nest
MANZANARES EL REAL
Jordana B + Rocío Saiz
NAVALCARNERO
Marcelo Criminal + Margarita Quebrada
NEW BAZTAN
Liquid Love + Irenegarry
SAN LORENZO OF EL ESCORIAL
Frank Galvez + Dan Millson
ARANJUEZ
August + lie
BUITRAGO DEL LOZOYA
Marcelo Criminal + Margarita Quebrada
CHINCHON
Jordana B + Rocío Saiz
ALIENAR DEL ARROYO
Comic Sans + Comet
FUENTIDUEÑA DEL TAJO
Frank Galvez + Dan Millson
MANZANARES EL REAL
Butane Love + Hate Confetti
NAVAS DEL REY
Liquid Love + Irenegarry
RASCAFRÍA
The Trinity + Antifan
VILLAREJO DE SALVANES
Maria de la Flor + The Nest
LA HIRUELA
Brava + Lady Banana
MANZANARES EL REAL
Rococo + White
AJALVIR
Rococo + White
MADRID
Amatria + Solynieve Experts Group
MANZANARES EL REAL
Brava + Lady Banana
TORRELAGUNA
Monteperdido + I Hate Them
LOECHES
The Petunias + Valverdina
NAVALCARNERO
Vicente Navarro + Vermouth
PELAYOS OF THE DAM
Marta Movidas + Morreo
SAN LORENZO OF EL ESCORIAL
Marenitas + Neighbors
SAINT SEBASTIAN OF THE KINGS
You will see + Valmara
ARANJUEZ
You will see + Valmara
BUITRAGO DEL LOZOYA
Vicente Navarro + Vermouth
CHAPINERÍA
Marenitas + Neighbors
LOZOYA
The Petunias + Valverdina
SAN LORENZO OF EL ESCORIAL
Monteperdido + I Hate Them
TORRELAGUNA
Marta Movidas + Morreo