The concert cycle Vermouth session 2023 offers ninety free shows in twenty-four municipalities of the Community of Madrid. Artists like I hate them, Morreo, Pipiolas, Hate Confetti, Monteperdido, Ganges, Marcelo Criminal, Valverdina, Jordana B, Dan Millson o Irenegarry will act between April 22 and May 7 in this fourth edition of the festival.

The poster has the presence of more than forty bands from the independent national scene. The event will open with the shows of Marinita Precaria, Juan Azul, Pipiolas, Grande Amore, Mira Paula, among others, and will close in style with bands like You will see, Valmara, Vicente Navarro, Marenitas, Neighbors o Petunias.

In addition, seven new municipalities are incorporated into the 2023 Session, among them, Ajalvir, Apiary of the Stream, Fuentiduena del Tajo, Navas del Rey, Saint Sebastian of the kings, Villanueva del Pardillo and one of the big surprises this year Madridwhich is added with the functions of Amatria y Solynieve Expert Group in the emblematic Main Square the day may 2.

Music, gastronomy and tourism are the main ingredients of the Vermouth Session, an essential spring event on the Spanish festival circuit. The cycle that organizes Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Sport and the Ministry of Family, Youth and Social Policy from Madrid’s community He has revealed the complete program in his press conference. You can consult all the information by clicking on this link.

PROGRAM SESSION VERMÚ 2023

BUITRAGO DEL LOZOYA

Side Chick + Shanghai Baby

CHAPINERÍA

Marinita Precarious + Juan Azul

EAR APIER

Pipiolas + Great Love

SAINT SEBASTIAN OF THE KINGS

Mira Paula + Ganges

VILLANUEVA DEL PARDILLO

Lightning + Bread

EAR APIER

August + lie

NAVALCARNERO

Mira Paula + Ganges

NAVAS DEL REY

Lightning + Bread

RASCAFRÍA

Great Love + Pipiolas

TORRELAGUNA

Side Chick + Shanghai Baby

VILLANUEVA DEL PARDILLO

Marinita Precarious + Juan Azul

ALCALA DE HENARES

Butane Love + Hate Confetti

CHINCHON

The Trinity + Antifan

ALIENAR DEL ARROYO

Maria de la Flor + The Nest

MANZANARES EL REAL

Jordana B + Rocío Saiz

NAVALCARNERO

Marcelo Criminal + Margarita Quebrada

NEW BAZTAN

Liquid Love + Irenegarry

SAN LORENZO OF EL ESCORIAL

Frank Galvez + Dan Millson

ARANJUEZ

August + lie

BUITRAGO DEL LOZOYA

Marcelo Criminal + Margarita Quebrada

CHINCHON

Jordana B + Rocío Saiz

ALIENAR DEL ARROYO

Comic Sans + Comet

FUENTIDUEÑA DEL TAJO

Frank Galvez + Dan Millson

MANZANARES EL REAL

Butane Love + Hate Confetti

NAVAS DEL REY

Liquid Love + Irenegarry

RASCAFRÍA

The Trinity + Antifan

VILLAREJO DE SALVANES

Maria de la Flor + The Nest

LA HIRUELA

Brava + Lady Banana

MANZANARES EL REAL

Rococo + White

AJALVIR

Rococo + White

MADRID

Amatria + Solynieve Experts Group

MANZANARES EL REAL

Brava + Lady Banana

TORRELAGUNA

Monteperdido + I Hate Them

LOECHES

The Petunias + Valverdina

NAVALCARNERO

Vicente Navarro + Vermouth

PELAYOS OF THE DAM

Marta Movidas + Morreo

SAN LORENZO OF EL ESCORIAL

Marenitas + Neighbors

SAINT SEBASTIAN OF THE KINGS

You will see + Valmara