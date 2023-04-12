The focus is on the super challenge of Champions League against Napoli, but Paul Maldini brings good news to the fans of Milan . Before the kick-off of the first leg of the quarter-finals, the Rossoneri manager spoke about the negotiation for the Rafael Leao’s contract renewal currently expiring in 2024: “ Trust grows – Maldini said -, even if today this is not the right argument. At the moment Leao and we are on the same path, so we have a common goal “.

“Spalletti? I won’t comment, he’s already talked too much”

The former Milan captain then went on to underline the incredible atmosphere a San Siro: “Something magicalhad been missing for a few years and we are happy with this. We are proud of our journey and hope to be able to go further to give our fans more dreams. Dreams are part of Milan’s technical and moral baggage, we have a young team that hasn’t yet expressed all of its technical baggage.” In closing, a joke on the new meeting with Luciano Spalletti after dispute that took place in the Maradona locker room on the occasion of the championship race: “I don’t want to comment on this – commented Maldini -, he’s already done it and, for my tastes, he’s done it by talking too much”.