Source title: The “main artery” of the US-Canada oil pipeline burst in the US and spilled 14,000 barrels of crude oil

According to comprehensive foreign media reports, on the evening of the 7th local time, the Keystone pipeline, the "main artery" of oil transportation between the United States and Canada, ruptured and was shut down urgently. The accident caused about 14,000 barrels of crude oil to spill in the United States, making it one of the largest oil spills in the United States in the past decade. According to the US "Wall Street Journal", TC Energy, the owner of the Keystone oil pipeline, stated in a statement that at around 8:00 pm local time on the 7th, due to the detection of a drop in the pressure of the Keystone pipeline, an alarm sounded, and TC Energy has shut down the Keystone pipeline system urgently. And mobilized personnel and equipment to deal with the oil spill. Oil has been confirmed to have spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas. TC Energy stated that the company's staff is actively responding and working hard to control and recover the oil, and the pipeline system is still closed. An estimated 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled this time. According to Reuters, the Keystone oil pipeline is an important artery for transporting Canadian crude oil to refineries in the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast, with a daily delivery capacity of 622,000 barrels. It is not yet clear what caused the massive oil spill and when the pipeline will be refilled. Keystone has had seven spills since it began operations in 2010, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA). The previous largest was in December 2017 when more than 6,600 barrels were spilled in South Dakota.

