9
- The Masked Singer, «Albano and Jasmine Carrisi hide behind the Heart mask» leggo.it
- The masked singer cast 2023: season four judges masks | style Style – Corriere della Sera Men’s Fashion
- The masked singer, Milly Carlucci trembles: “There is a big difficulty” Liberoquotidiano.it
- The Masked Singer for one night, who is the Heart: gaffe before the live broadcast Gossip and TV
- Flavio Insinna sworn in “The masked singer”: the intense love for Adriana and nine other things that … Corriere della Sera
- See full coverage on Google News