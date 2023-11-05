The meeting between Abu Mazen and Blinken in Ramallah – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) – The American Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah. The visit comes after Blinken met to discuss the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas with representatives of Arab countries in Jordan yesterday and after a visit to Israel on Friday.

“How can we remain silent about the killing of 10,000 Palestinians, including 4,000 children?” President Abu Mazen told Blinken. The US Secretary of State explained that the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip must not be “forcibly displaced” and “reaffirmed the United States‘ commitment to the provision of life-saving humanitarian assistance and the resumption of essential services”, as reported a spokesperson for the US State Department quoted by the BBC. (Ap/LaPresse)

November 5, 2023 – Updated November 5, 2023, 12:38 pm

