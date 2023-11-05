ECB and Fed still present on the markets, in Italy there is Fitch

ROME – Attention for next week is once again focused on the speeches of central bankers: Lagarde (ECB) and Powell (Fed), both scheduled for Thursday. In light of the outcome of the latest meetings of the two institutes, the market has increased its expectations of possible cuts next year to 75 basis points. We will therefore see whether the two bankers will try to temper these expectations, underlining the need to keep rates high for a long time, given the high levels of inflation, or whether they will maintain neutral or soft tones. The auctions that the US Treasury will carry out on the 3, 10 and 30 year segments will also need to be carefully monitored, in light of the weak demand that has emerged in the latest rounds. On the macro front, the data of greatest interest on Thursday will be that on Chinese inflation, which is expected to return to a negative change in consumer prices, after the stagnation recorded by PMIs in October.

Monday

In Europe, the only relevant data will come from Germany with factory orders

Tuesday

From China, the October reading of the trade balance is scheduled (Tuesday) which will offer a picture of the health of the global economy. Data on industrial production from Germany

Wednesday

Chamber: Finance Commission – Interventions to support the competitiveness of capital and delegation to the Government for the organic reform of the provisions relating to capital markets contained in the consolidated text referred to in Legislative Decree 24 February 1998, n. 58, and the provisions regarding joint-stock companies contained in the civil code also applicable to issuers. At the Eurogroup and Ecofin, on 8-9 November, the review of the proposal to reform the economic governance of the EU is on the agenda

Thursday

Friday

An important day for Italy with Fitch which, with the markets closed, will decide on the rating. Meetings of the boards of directors approving accounting data: acea, aedes, aeffe, alerion, banca sistema, beewize, carel industries, central del latte d’italia, diasorin, generalfinance, interpump, newlat food, rcs mediagroup, tinexta.

