the militants sing the Internazionale- Corriere TV

World

During the closing of the PSOE (Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party) electoral campaign held today, July 21, in Getafe, the Internationale, the famous communist anthem, was sung. In the video – which spread rapidly on Twitter – militants can be seen singing the song while raising a fist. Sunday 23 July Spain will go to the vote. The elections were called in advance of the natural term of the legislature after the vote in the regional elections led to an early dissolution of the government.

July 21, 2023 – Updated July 21, 2023, 10:34 pm

