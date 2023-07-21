PSG is fed up with Mbappé and puts him up for sale

22/07/2023 and las 01:04 CEST

The suspicions that Kylian Mbappé has already signed a contract with another club for 2024 have filled the glass of PSG’s patience

the patience of Nasser Al-Khelaifi has finished with Kylian Mbappé. PSG has been sending signals to the French player that they were not going to allow him to go free at the end of the season and wanted at all costs to renew the French player so that the outlay they made to sign him from Monaco does not now become a free march to a club like Real Madrid.

PSG played their first pre-season friendly this Friday, Mbappé scored a goal and everything seemed normal with the French player but after the game the bomb that could revolutionize the transfer market for the summer of 2023 went off, PSG has decided that the player will not enter the call for the Japanese tour as the culmination of the pressure that the club has been putting on for him to renew. And if that has happened It is because of the suspicions of the French club, that Mbappé would already have signed an agreement for 2024 with another club and that he hopes to spend this year at PSG to end up leaving for free, these last few days have increased in which the conversations between club and player have not come to fruition.

Mbappé already communicated by letter to the French club that he was not going to execute the year of automatic renewal to which the footballer had the option for what he considered this to be his last year of contract. So the PSG, taking Mbappé down from the Japanese tour, he takes action and now undertakes the mission of getting a club to pay for the footballer this summer and avoid by the hardest way possible that the player ends up leaving the French club free.

Real Madrid, eternal wish

All suspicion in Paris is that Real Madrid is the club that has already managed to tie Mbappé by 2024 And that possible agreement is the one that has ended up forcing Mbappé to drop out of the call for the Japanese tour and the French club will try by all means that Real Madrid, if they really have that agreement with the player, advance it to 2023 but going through the box and paying a figure close to 140 million euros. Madrid or any other club that agrees to go to the market to try to get the player’s services. This already goes to show that no footballer can impose his wishes at the expense of the viability of the ‘fair play’ of the club and the need to achieve an income for Mbappé… or that he renew and continue to be the Parisian flagship.

the white club He now has the option of taking the slow lane and waiting or jumping to trying to sign the player this season. At the moment, the one that has made a move is PSG and it has done so about ten days before the end of the clause that allows Mbappé to renew a year for free, on July 31. Hostilities may increase, it remains to be seen what may happen on August 1st.

