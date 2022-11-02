CIVIDAL. Where the Eagles fly. And only them: on the parquet of the PalaGesteco, a system still unbeaten after the first three matches that took place inside it. Three, in fact, the victories obtained so far by the team of coach Pillastrini in as many outings in the new A2 championship.

And if it is new, therefore, the adventure lived by Chiera and his companions in the cadet tournament, for the most unprecedented, the all yellow and blue habit of winning within the walls of the ducal palace has remained the same at the moment. The same recorded by the Friulian club last year, when a loot of 22 wins out of 23 matches (between regular season and play-off) gave the UEB a well-deserved, sacrosanct promotion.

So far, under the embrace of their fans, Gesteco has therefore managed to overtake Chieti, then Ravenna and finally, the icing on the sweet internal start of the Pilla boys, Fortitudo Bologna. The triptych, points in hand, at the moment allows Cividale to occupy the fifth position of the Girone Rosso, in cohabitation with the Effe, reached in the last round. But, lingering further on the scoreboard, here it is obvious how, in its grouping, Ueb is one of the teams able to keep up with the top of the class as regards the performance so far had at home.

In addition to the Eagles, therefore, the leaders Forlì and Pistoia are the only teams to have already reached three in terms of victories in friendly terrain. The other unbeaten ones are Cento, Bologna (two successes) and Mantua.

At the same time, however, Cividale is to date the only team, among those in the top five, to have not yet found any joy away from home. On Sunday, against Cento, the yellow and blue will try to break even in this area. To succeed, they “just need” to extend the beneficial influence of PalaGesteco to the parquet of the Milwaukee Dinelli Arena. So as to be able to apply to the next match the same intensity used for 40 ‘in the match won on Saturday against Effe.