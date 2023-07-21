Home » Gaira celebrates 498 years of history
Gaira celebrates 498 years of history

This Friday, July 21, the historic sector of Deficit in Santa Marta for his 498 birthday.

As is traditional every year, a massive parade in which bands from different educational institutions participated. Children, young people and adults joined the celebration with joy and wearing the colors of the Gaira flag with the colors green, yellow and blue.

This afternoon at the parade there was caravan of vehicles and chivas rumberas. And last night the serenade in the main square. All commemorative activities have been carried out as normal up to now.

The Magdalena History Academy He cites that before the founding of Santa Marta, navigators from Spain were in the territory of the cacique Gairaca, responsible for the name that this Samario neighborhood bears today, which now belongs to the Perla del Caribe Tourist Locality 3 and to which it was stipulated that July 21 as a civic day for his birthday.

The mayoress of Santa Marta sent a message for this commemoration. “Happy birthday to Gaira, the sweet one! Territory of Change, of brave and happy people. We are moved by its history and traditions. How proud to be able to commemorate her today in her 498 years,” he said. A stack Johnson.

