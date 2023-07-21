Wei Huake and ALS to tap the business opportunities of nanoprobes- Business Times

Weihua Technology announced a strategic equity investment in the start-up company “Els Technology” to capture the business opportunities of nanoprobes. The picture is a schematic diagram.Photo/provided by Els Technology

Weihua Technology (3055) announced that it has cooperated with venture capital institutions to complete a strategic equity investment in the start-up company “Els Technology“, and signed an exclusive distribution contract in China for one of the company’s core businesses, “Nano Probe and Micro Probe”.

Qin Jiaqi, chairman of Weihua Technology, said that with the rapid rise in demand for high-speed computing, neural networks, quantum computers and other technology industries, the development of chip architecture technologies with low power consumption, small size, heterogeneous integration, and ultra-high computing speed has become the most important industry trend and key to success for global semiconductor manufacturers.

Qin Jiaqi pointed out that this cooperation with Els to promote the nano-probe and micro-probe business and the application of the highly anticipated deep-tech innovative product GFIS-FIB will once again strengthen the integrity and customer breadth of Weihua’s process and quality assurance solutions.

Zhang Weizhe, the founder and chairman of ALS Technology, said that the core technology is mainly to prepare single-atom needles with patents, which can successfully field a variety of inert gas ions with a large current density but an extremely small light source size, and nano and micro probes are the derivatives of this technology.

