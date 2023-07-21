Home » Wei Huake and ALS to tap the business opportunities of nanoprobes- Business Times
News

Wei Huake and ALS to tap the business opportunities of nanoprobes- Business Times

by admin

Weihua Technology announced a strategic equity investment in the start-up company “Els Technology” to capture the business opportunities of nanoprobes. The picture is a schematic diagram.Photo/provided by Els Technology

Weihua Technology (3055) announced that it has cooperated with venture capital institutions to complete a strategic equity investment in the start-up company “Els Technology“, and signed an exclusive distribution contract in China for one of the company’s core businesses, “Nano Probe and Micro Probe”.

Qin Jiaqi, chairman of Weihua Technology, said that with the rapid rise in demand for high-speed computing, neural networks, quantum computers and other technology industries, the development of chip architecture technologies with low power consumption, small size, heterogeneous integration, and ultra-high computing speed has become the most important industry trend and key to success for global semiconductor manufacturers.

Qin Jiaqi pointed out that this cooperation with Els to promote the nano-probe and micro-probe business and the application of the highly anticipated deep-tech innovative product GFIS-FIB will once again strengthen the integrity and customer breadth of Weihua’s process and quality assurance solutions.

Zhang Weizhe, the founder and chairman of ALS Technology, said that the core technology is mainly to prepare single-atom needles with patents, which can successfully field a variety of inert gas ions with a large current density but an extremely small light source size, and nano and micro probes are the derivatives of this technology.

See also  Italvolt, Scarmagno gets ready: "Ready for a variant of Prg"

You may also like

Gaira celebrates 498 years of history

Pa, the new portal for the Piao is...

The occupation army storms the city of Tulkarm.....

‘Paladar’ is coming, the most anticipated gastronomic festival...

Field day in Vasto, entire neighborhoods without light...

Top Five Florida Cities for First-Time Home Buyers:...

[상보] Oil prices rise for 4 weeks in...

Benjdaida joins the Belgian Standard Dulles

ECLAC: Colombia has improved the poverty rate in...

Verstappen slams the new format: “It limits activity...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy