Dali Town, Shunchang County, Nanping City, Fujian Province is well-known for its bamboo fungus planting industry. Recently, there have been more sunny days. Gao Yunwang, the science and technology commissioner of the Rural Revitalization and Development Center of the town, reminded mushroom farmers in time: “If you want mycelium to grow well, you need more fungi. Water it, sprinkle it frequently.”

When school starts in spring, it is very important to check students’ vision and diopter. These days, Du Zhaojiang, director of the Ophthalmology Department of Xi’an Central Hospital in Shaanxi Province, led his colleagues to work overtime: “The statistical results will be fed back to the school as soon as possible.”

The common identity of Gao Yunwang and Du Zhaojiang is science and technology volunteers. Starting from March 1, the Science and Technology Volunteer Service Week with the theme of “Inheriting Lei Feng’s Spirit and Science and Technology Volunteers in Action” was launched across the country. From fields, campus communities to production workshops, science and technology workers learning from Lei Feng can be seen everywhere.

Science and technology volunteer service projects have their own characteristics and are rich and diverse

In the 1990s, Dali Town developed bamboo fungus planting. Due to the lack of technical guidance, the output is low and the benefits are not good. Gao Yunwang, who was working at the township economic management station at that time, saw it in his eyes and was anxious in his heart. He began to study and study the cultivation of bamboo fungus, and soon became an expert.

“Learning technology is to help farmers get rich.” He applied to be a special commissioner of science and technology, with a straw hat, a spray gun, and a farm uniform. Wherever there is need, he will go there. He answered questions for farmers, opened a “production and marketing supermarket” reception room, and provided services such as technology and marketing information…

The farmer science popularization volunteer service team led by Gao Yunwang not only provides technical support for farmers in Shunchang and surrounding counties and cities, but also goes deep into Jiangxi, Zhejiang and other places. So far, it has promoted new technologies on more than 500,000 mu of farmland.

As a new exploration of voluntary services for rural revitalization with science and technology, the “Science and Technology Small Institute” has university teachers as the chief experts and postgraduates as the main force, moving the laboratory into the farmland.

Butuo County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province was able to get rid of poverty, thanks to the contribution of the Potato “Science and Technology Academy”. This small courtyard has bred high-quality seed potatoes and seedlings, and established a three-level seed potato breeding and production system and a potato production and processing system.

According to incomplete statistics, there are currently 475 “small science and technology institutes” across the country, more than 2,000 teachers and graduate students have taken root in the frontlines of rural production, and have carried out more than 6,000 science and technology voluntary service activities, benefiting 1 million farmers.

A few years ago, the beautiful Xuejia Village, Pujiang County, Jinhua City, Zhejiang Province developed rural tourism, but mosquito harassment became a problem.

“Let the villagers master scientific methods, and the mosquitoes can be controlled on a large scale.” After field investigation and research, Chen Enfu, a member of the Party Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention, found a good way. Since 2016, the Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention has established the “Ecological Mosquito-Free Village” volunteer service project and a technology volunteer service team. They worked together with the local CDC and village volunteers to basically realize the mosquito-free living environment.

In just a few years, the annual income of the collective economy of the village has exceeded 3 million yuan. Today, the “Ecological Mosquito-Free Village” volunteer service has extended to rural areas in Zhejiang and Hunan, benefiting more than 160,000 villagers.

Voluntary service of science and technology, science and technology for the people is the background of value. Walk into the front line of the factory to provide consultation on the development of the digital economy, and design a “double carbon” popular science album… Focusing on economic development and people’s livelihood needs, there are various voluntary service projects for science and technology with their own characteristics.

Integrate volunteer service into daily life and become regular

Recently, Wang Tao has been busy launching a popular science magazine that focuses on the mental and physical health of children. He is the director of the Emergency Trauma Treatment Center of Shanghai Tongji Hospital. In 2014, he became well-known to the public for the documentary “Story in the Emergency Room”.

“In addition to outpatient clinics and operations, do doctors have other ways to help more people?” After careful preparation, Wang Tao devoted himself to voluntary science and technology, and created the public accounts “Dayixiaohu” and “Dayixiaohu” websites, and Together with the medical staff, they use their spare time to do operation and maintenance, and push it every day. Relevant content is synchronized with People.cn, China.com, etc., and the cumulative reading volume of the entire network exceeds 1 billion.

When he was doing medical assistance in Africa from July 2014 to July 2015, Du Zhaojiang really felt that it is very important to use eyes healthily and improve the scientific literacy of the whole people. After returning home, he began to write popular science articles. In order to attract more peers to participate in voluntary services for science and technology, in 2018, Du Zhaojiang initiated the establishment of the eye health technology volunteer service team of Xi’an Central Hospital to go deep into communities, schools, and impoverished mountainous areas.

In addition to teaching and scientific research, Du Zhaojiang is engaged in voluntary service in science and technology. Du Zhaojiang has less rest time, but he feels very fulfilled.

Regardless of the size of the discipline, regardless of the professional hot or cold, volunteering to join the science and technology has become the conscious action of more and more scientific and technological workers. “The Chinese Society of Refrigeration is closely related to production and development. In the future, we will strengthen cooperation with experts in other disciplines and give full play to the power of volunteers in more fields.” said Li Jinhao, director of the Science Popularization Department of the Chinese Society of Refrigeration.

Volunteer service continues to grow

In September 2015, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding established a science popularization volunteer team. The director of the base introduced to Bo that at the beginning of its establishment, the volunteers were mainly college students. Later, many researchers engaged in giant panda research joined in, and there are now more than 100 volunteers.

“We not only stimulated young people’s enthusiasm for scientific exploration, but also cultivated local science and technology volunteer teams.” Li Jing, head of the Guizhou Provincial Team of the China Feitianmeng Science and Technology Volunteer Group, told reporters that the volunteer group was established under the guidance of the China Association for Science and Technology. The new era of science and technology volunteer service team, “China Flying Dream – Science Popularization Miles” is one of the important brand activities of the volunteer group. Through three sessions of the “China Flying Dream-Science Popularization Miles” event, the “China Flying Dream Volunteer Group (Province) Headquarters” and “China Flying Dream Volunteer Group (City) Detachment” have been established along the way. At present, 86 voluntary service teams have been established across the country The team has more than 43,000 volunteers for the development of science and technology.

Xiaoying Lane in Xiaoying Lane Community, Xiaoying Street, Shangcheng District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, is the place where the famous scientist Qian Xuesen lived in his childhood. In order to better disseminate the spirit of scientists, in 2012, the Xiaoyingxiang community established the “Ying” Fireworm Volunteer Service Team.

“In more than 10 years, we have grown from 4 venue speakers to a volunteer service team of more than 2,000 people.” Zhang Lu, a member of the Xiaoying Street Party Working Committee, introduced that in 2022, relying on the resources of Qian Xuesen’s former residence, Xiaoying Street formed a major A presentation team composed of elementary and middle school students.

By the end of 2022, more than 4 million science and technology volunteers and 86,000 science and technology volunteer organizations have been registered on the China Science and Technology Volunteer Service Information Platform.