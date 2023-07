An Australian adrift in the ocean; he saved himself with rainwater and raw fish

(LaPresse) Two months adrift in the Pacific without food and water. It’s the incredible story of a Australian sailor lost for two months in the ocean together with his dog Bella, after his catamaran was damaged in a storm. Here are the images of the rescue of 51-year-old Tim Shaddock by a Mexican fishing boat. (LaPresse/Ap)

July 19, 2023 – Updated July 19, 2023, 12:22 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook