VERTICOLINA 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

The departure will be at 10:00 from Pra’ Lone, 6 km from the center of Postalesio. The route develops along the steep path that from Lone (1028 m) leads to Alpe Colina and continues up to the Alpe Colina bivouac (2081 m) for a development of about 4.7 km. The route follows the old mule track used before the construction of the carriage road (late 1990s), when you went up on foot and with difficulty to bring basic necessities to those who took care of the livestock and went down to bring butter and cheese to the village , also the result of so much effort. The route is also recommended for quiet walkers and offers truly panoramic views.

There is a maximum time limit of two hours. The arrival is expected on a panoramic hillock near Lake Colina, where a few years ago a small stone and wood building with a stone roof was built, perfectly integrated into the environment. Initially used as a wildlife observatory, it has recently become a bivouac, always open, with free access to anyone passing by in any season. In some points the route intersects the new road. There won’t be a mass start but it will be a time trial challenge, with starts spaced 30 seconds apart. The use of sticks is permitted. There are no refreshments along the way, but there are four fountains respectively at an altitude of 1250-1700-1900-1950. The return will be on foot.

Registrations should preferably be made by 4 August on the camcamcronos.it website. However, it will also be possible to register on the morning of the event by 9:30. You can leave your car in Pra’ Lone. A backpack transport service will work for changing on arrival. Race registration cost 10 euros including refreshments upon arrival. Race registration cost plus lunch 20 euros. The maximum number of participants is 100 people, minimum age 16 years. Lunch, based on polenta, sausages or cheese, water and beer from the Valtellinese Brewery, will be organized by the guys from Operation Mato Grosso. Even those who do not participate in the race will be able to have lunch at the cost of 15 euros, booking compulsory by Thursday 3 August by text message or WhatsApp message on 3476429385 (Alessandro). In case of bad weather, the event will be postponed to Sunday 6 August. For further information 3287469859 (Dario) or 3356851203 (Cristina).