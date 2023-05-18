The Mondo Sonoro Festivals 2023 Special is already on the street

We have already started the distribution of our special issue dedicated to the music festivals that take place in our country. A very complete guide with which we want to help you choose your best option for the coming months. Do not miss it!

The rise of festivals in our country could lead us to mistakes. If we have not been very attentive to what was happening around us, we may have the feeling that things have happened overnight, at full speed. Nothing could be further from the truth.

IF WE START to look back, we will discover that there are a few big events that have been in existence for more than two decades, we will even find a good handful of more moderate dimensions that have been active for more than a decade. It is true that, from some time to this afternoon, the festivals, the cycles and the fusion between the two, extend throughout our geography and the number continues to increase, but it is no less true that we live in a country whose climatic characteristics play favor of this type of event. And the climate does not know about large, medium or small dimensions. The weather makes it easy for us to gather outdoors and immerse ourselves among other fans to enjoy the music and the event. The climate is an extra attraction that attracts people from very different places. The weather is an intrinsic value of Spanish festivals without anyone having to work on it. But the weather does not create a festival, it does not maintain it over time, rather the work does, hard and extended not during the few days that any event lasts but throughout the year. When a festival lowers the curtain, its managers and teams are already working on the next edition, if they were not already doing so even before. That is why it is also good, apart from the fact that we love tours and concerts in halls –also with small, medium and large capacity– and we enjoy them like nothing else in this world, that we are aware that the great offer of festivals The one we have in this country reaches all kinds of audiences and ages. And again, let's not be deceived: shaping it seems simple but it is not at all. Especially after the severe blow to live music that what we all know has meant for almost three years. The biggest crisis ever experienced by the sector, don't even doubt it. Luckily things have changed. Live music has once again recovered its pulse, to strengthen its foundations and to work not to overcome that pothole that is left behind, but to face how much lies ahead.

AS WELL COMMENTS Albert Salmerón, president of the Association of Music Promoters (APM)in the Live Music Yearbook 2023: “Live music is closely linked to emotions and attending a concert or festival is synonymous with joy, freedom and happiness. But, as we have repeated so many times, live music also serves to measure the pulse of a country’s economy”. If our readers take a look at the long list of recommended festivals on the pages of this 2023 Festivals Special, they will find one (or some) capable of meeting their expectations and offering them not only great concerts to remember, but also the necessary doses of joy. , freedom and happiness to make our lives better.