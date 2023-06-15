Home » The most beautiful woman visiting construction sites architect | Magazine
World

The most beautiful woman visiting construction sites architect | Magazine

by admin
The most beautiful woman visiting construction sites architect | Magazine

Millions have noticed a woman visiting construction sites, all because of the fashion combinations in which she appears.

Izvor: Tiktok/@dudacavalcaannte

Every worker on the construction site knows who she is. It attracts a lot of attention, all because of the fashion combinations in which it appears. When he comes to tour the building under construction, everyone is speechless. She tries to always be neat from head to toe, and she likes to wear tight dresses that emphasize all her curves. Still, nothing without her trademark high heels.

When footage of her tour of the construction site flooded social media, many wondered who is a ravishing black woman. It is about the architect from Brazil, Duda Cavalcente, who has gained great popularity. On his Instagram profile, he emphasizes his work, so you can see numerous videos in which he communicates with workers. And judging by them, they love it when Duda appears.

The videos have millions of views, and users praise her immensely. “We can look stylish without risking health. On a construction site, something can fall on your foot at any moment”one TikTok user warned the ravishing Kavalkente, followed by a girl: “You are elegant and very beautiful. However, safety should come first. You should wear closed shoes just in case”she told her.

Many followers were captivated by her beauty. “How elegant is the woman”; “You are an incredibly beautiful girl, and your photos are a real inspiration”, “That’s how it should look, well done”, “Many people have prejudices, this woman is a master of her work”, “Natural beauty is always the most beautiful”, people wrote. See what one of her tours of the construction site looks like:


00:20

Duda Kavalkente
Izvor: tiktok/@dudacavalcaannte

Izvor: tiktok/@dudacavalcaannte

(WORLD)

You may also like

Switzerland, referendum on the minimum tax for multinationals

‘The Davenports’ tells the story of a millionaire...

London, Parliament condemns Boris Johnson on Partygate: the...

Russians in Europe should be followed Info

Pope Francis: In famine of brotherhood, we must...

In the surrogacy clinic in Kiev. Now the...

BRACCHI The logistics giant in 2022 will reach...

Netanyahu has a problem with his majority

Huang Weilun: Encourage young people to join the...

“Our motion to ask the government to increase...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy