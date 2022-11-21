NEW YORK – Parties until dawn on yachts, luxury escorts, thousand-dollar dinners, but also tickets to watch football matches, Tiffany jewels, Vuitton bags and tours of the Caribbean and the red light districts of Amsterdam. The hard life of the American agents of the DEA, the federal anti-drug agency, responded to an existential logic: if you can’t win the war with the drug cartels, console yourself by living like them.