Home World The most corrupt anti-drug agent in the world: parties, escorts, luxury and privileges of all kinds
World

The most corrupt anti-drug agent in the world: parties, escorts, luxury and privileges of all kinds

by admin
The most corrupt anti-drug agent in the world: parties, escorts, luxury and privileges of all kinds

NEW YORK – Parties until dawn on yachts, luxury escorts, thousand-dollar dinners, but also tickets to watch football matches, Tiffany jewels, Vuitton bags and tours of the Caribbean and the red light districts of Amsterdam. The hard life of the American agents of the DEA, the federal anti-drug agency, responded to an existential logic: if you can’t win the war with the drug cartels, console yourself by living like them.

See also  Russia: Missile hits temporary foreign mercenary stronghold Ukraine: Destroys Russian fighter jets_Russian Foreign Minister: Western countries have participated in Ukraine conflict_Media: Russian counterattack targets Ukrainian stronghold_Russian missile hits mercenary stronghold and destroys it More than 300 people

You may also like

Switzerland, unemployment is so low that employment offices...

During the World Cup, Changsha Strictly Cracked Down...

United States, change at the top for Disney:...

Shamima Begum, trial underway for ISIS bride against...

Argentina, the Pope recalls the courage of Hebe...

Migrants, here is the EU Commission’s plan: code...

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was hit repeatedly:...

Israel, Netanyahu-ultra-right duel over the defense ministry. Smotrich...

Turkey negotiates ground operations in northern Syria and...

Germany: first drop in producer prices after more...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy