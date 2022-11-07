Previously, the stampede accident in Itaewon, South Korea caused a global sensation and attracted much attention from various countries. Unfortunately, according to official statistics from South Korea, the death toll in stampede accidents has risen to 156 so far. The most terrifying details of Itaewon are exposed, so where are the people who lost contact with Itaewon? Take a look below.

Stampede in Itaewon

The most incredible thing is that after the stampede accident in Itaewon,On one side, ambulances were parked to rescue trampled patients, and fire and ambulance crews raced against time.On the other side is a crowd of people who are dancing and revelling. They sing sex on the beach, and even hold their mobile phones high to film the scene of the flashing fire truck lights.. This picture is really weird.

In addition to the death toll caused by the stampede in Itaewon, thousands of people are still missing.But these people seem to have lost contact with the world, which is simply incredible.