the motorist first escapes then is found and reported

Andrea Dall’Ara, 30, from Bergamo is dead in the night between Friday and today (Saturday 27 May) for injuries sustained after one motorcycle crash in via Broseta with a car. on board thepassenger car a man in his fifties, resident in the province, that is fled after the accident but that was it tracked down in Palazzago by the Traffic Police and was reported for vehicular homicide, failure to rescue and escape.

The victim Andrea Dall’Ara and the nephew of the owner Ezio of the motorcycle dealership of the same name which has shops in via Carducci and at the crossroads between via Paglia and via Paleocapa, in the city centre. And the 30-year-old was heading towards the center of Bergamo yesterday, when the motorist allegedly cut him off. According to an initial reconstruction of the accident, Dall’Ara was riding his motorcycle, a large-engined Honda, when the car, a Mitsubishi pick-up, would emerge from via Rillosi.

The 30-year-old, after braking to avoid the impact, would have slipped on the asphalt, then being run over by the motorist. Transported to Pope John XXIII, he died in hospital due to the severity of the injuries. At the scene of the accident, friends and acquaintances placed flowers in memory of the young motorcyclist.

