Single and universal allowance for dependent children, heavier payments (in most cases) arriving with the May INPS bank transfer. For over half a million families, we are talking about an average increase of 272 euros. There are also, however, cases in which INPS has to proceed with the recovery of sums disbursed in excess of those due: we are talking about 378 thousand families, in this case, with an average amount to be repaid of 41 euros which will be paid in more installments …