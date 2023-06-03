The National Portrait Gallery in London reopens and the portrait of Harry and William disappears

9
LONDON – What happened to the painting it portrayed William e Harry at the National Portrait Gallery in London? Mystery. Yet it was one of the most recognized contemporary works by visitors to the museum which will finally reopen its doors on June 22 after more than three years of a restoration costing over 40 million euros (and which will also include a cocktail bar open until nightfall).
