Home » The National Portrait Gallery in London reopens and the portrait of Harry and William disappears
World

The National Portrait Gallery in London reopens and the portrait of Harry and William disappears

by admin
The National Portrait Gallery in London reopens and the portrait of Harry and William disappears

LONDON – What happened to the painting it portrayed William e Harry at the National Portrait Gallery in London? Mystery. Yet it was one of the most recognized contemporary works by visitors to the museum which will finally reopen its doors on June 22 after more than three years of a restoration costing over 40 million euros (and which will also include a cocktail bar open until nightfall).

See also  Increasing number of cases exceeds India! Indonesia becomes the new epicenter of the Asian epidemic, can the local financial market support it?Provider Financial Association

You may also like

ZTE publishes the 2022 Sustainability Report

Venezuela, woman slaps opposition leader Capriles – Corriere...

Three Israeli soldiers killed on the border with...

Three Israeli soldiers were killed on the border...

Pope to PMS: Mission is about proclaiming Christ,...

Mainline Magic Orchestra’s new homage to house

“Egyptian policeman” shoots at Israeli soldiers on the...

Egyptian policeman kills three Israeli soldiers at border...

Connected villages, the W3 project in Costermano sul...

Xi Jinping Sends Message of Condolences to Indian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy