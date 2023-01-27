NEW YORK – After the tanks, the F16 fighter planes. It is the next rearmament request already made by Ukraine, together with that for long-range Atacms missiles, on which there is no longer the absolute and definitive veto that the United States imposed at the beginning of the conflict. And this for at least five reasons: first, to put Kiev in a position to immediately defend itself against the imminent Russian offensive; second, possibly discourage this operation, or push Moscow to launch it without really being ready to conduct it; third, to favor the counter-offensive of Zelensky to reconquer the occupied territories, and go to the hoped-for peace table in a position of strength; fourth, make a Putin that if he hopes to win by betting…