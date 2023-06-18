Home » The New Zealand Fazerdaze will perform in Barcelona and Madrid
The New Zealand Fazerdaze will perform in Barcelona and Madrid

Fazer daze is the pseudonym of Amelia Murray, New Zealand singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist. She released her self-titled EP in 2014, and has since shared one album (“Morningside”17) and another EP (“Break!”, 22). Last March she released a new single, “Flood into”. Her style is between dream pop and indie rock, and takes inspiration from groups like Nirvana o Blur. She has acted as the opening act for great favorites such as Lorde o Haimand it has been a great discovery for fans of Japanese Breakfast o beabadoobee.

Before making a stop in Berlin and London next autumn for the respective editions of the Pitchfork Music Festival, Fazer daze will visit Spain for the first time. He 30th of October will perform in the room Moby Dick of Madrid, and the 31 October in Razzmatazz 3 from Barcelona. These concerts are part of the Primavera Tours, an initiative of the Primavera Sound festival to celebrate its twentieth anniversary.

Tickets are already on sale through DICE.

