The New Zealand Fazerdaze will perform in Barcelona and Madrid

Fazer daze is the pseudonym of Amelia Murray, New Zealand singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist. She released her self-titled EP in 2014, and has since shared one album (“Morningside”17) and another EP (“Break!”, 22). Last March she released a new single, “Flood into”. Her style is between dream pop and indie rock, and takes inspiration from groups like Nirvana o Blur. She has acted as the opening act for great favorites such as Lorde o Haimand it has been a great discovery for fans of Japanese Breakfast o beabadoobee.