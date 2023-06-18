Casal Palocco accident, the phones of the Youtubers sieved: the hypothesis of the deleted videos

Latest news on the accident in Casal Palocco

The investigators are working to verify whether videos have been deleted from memory cards and mobile phones that are useful for reconstructing the dynamics of the accident in which a five-year-old boy lost his life. Everything that happened inside the Lamborghini was filmed to document The Borderline’s challenge.

The boys aboard the Lamborghini involved inincident of Casal Palocco in which a five-year-old boy lost his life, Have they deleted videos from their phones and memory cards? This is the doubt of the investigators who are now thoroughly sifting through the seized devices. The hypothesis, still to be verified, is that important elements for the investigations have been eliminated. About fifty videos removed from the Youtube channel, according to what the newspaper la Repubblica writes today.

The investigators want to recover not only the videos uploaded and then deleted, but also those that have not yet been made public and which would have documented the progress of the challenge. They are convinced that useful elements could be obtained for the investigation of the accident, to understand what happened when Matteo Di Pietro, the twenty-year-old youtuber driving the car, ran over the Smart in which a mother was traveling with her two children, the oldest most of whom lost their lives.

Not only the phones, the technicians will also try to recover data from the Gopro and Mirrorless cameras used inside the car to tell the umpteenth proof of the The Borderline. To do this, they will use data carving techniques, useful for making the files usable again even after they have been deleted by the user.

Casal Palocco: how fast was the Lamborghini going?

The investigations of the local police officers are also continuing, who are at work to deliver a report on the dynamics of the fatal accident as soon as possible. It will be essential to establish the speed at which the Lamborghini was going, thanks to the kinetic analysis but also by acquiring the images of two video surveillance cameras which should have filmed the moments preceding the crash.