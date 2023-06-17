Home » “Today there is class healthcare, so inequalities are increasing”: the protest of Ligurian healthcare workers. And they denounce: “Patients on stretchers for days at the Ps”
“Public health, if you don’t cure it, it won’t cure you”. With this slogan, the CGIL, starting from Genoa, promotes a regional mobilization in support of public health in Liguria. In the square, in front of the emergency room of the Galliera Hospital, a few hundred people between medici e healthcare professionals e citizens: “We denounce the serious hardships that we have been experiencing for months in Liguria – reads the press release – exhausting waits for patients, unmanageable peaks of attendance that put operators in difficulty, situations of exasperation that often lead to real verbal and physical attacks on towards the health professionals are just some of the critical issues experienced in the emergency rooms”.
Also present with the demonstrators was the director of the emergency room Paul Cremonawho sarcastically comments “Toti doesn’t want to” to those who ask him to make a joke while the press officer reminds him that the health department has asked for silence.

The CGIL is asking for an extraordinary hiring and stabilization plan, a reduction in waiting lists, more beds in wards and resources for diagnostics, more services and care for the elderly and non-self-sufficient, more resources in regional and national health funds and a concrete maintenance plan for health facilities. The Ligurian mobilization is part of the regional demonstrations in view of the national one scheduled in Rome on June 24 in defense of the National Health System, which after the pandemic has seen its funds decrease rather than increase.

