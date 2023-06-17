AMD RX 7800 XT graphics card simulation test: this toothpaste is too crowded | T Kebang

The advance speed of AMD RX 7000 series graphics cards is as slow as a tortoise. So far, there are only two series of flagship RX 7900 and mainstream RX 7600, while the high-end RX 7800/7700 series is still unknown.

Among them, the early rumors of RX 7800 XT will appear on COMPUTEX, but the latest rumors have been pushed to the end of the third quarter or even the beginning of the fourth quarter, that is, from September to October.

Just a few days ago, we finally saw the Navi 32 GPU core, which is expected to be used in the RX 7800/7700 series.

Ignor’s found a newly released professional graphics card Radeon Pro W7800 from AMD, and tried to simulate the performance of RX 7800 XT with it.

Radeon Pro W7800 has practical Navi 31 core, 256-bit 32GB GDDR6 video memory, core base frequency of 1855MHz, can be set to accelerate to 2499MHz, video memory frequency is 18GHz, and the maximum power consumption of the whole card is 260W.

In the simulation, the video memory is set to 16GB, 20GHz, and the core acceleration frequency exceeds 2GHz.

The simulation results are somewhat disappointing. Compared with the previous generation RX 6800 XT, at 1080p, 2K, and 4K resolutions, the average game performance has only increased by 4%, 8%, and 12.5%, respectively, which is quite toothpaste and far less than the improvement of RX 7600.

Of course, this is just a simulation, and it will definitely be very different from the real situation, but it seems that the performance of the RX 7800/7700 series will not have much surprise.

Perhaps it is because of this that he has been reluctant to publish?