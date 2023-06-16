June 17, 2003: The referendum “nuclear-free Europe” is signed by 131,772 Austrians

Under Saturday, June 17, the book of history records, among other things:

1848: Imperial troops under Field Marshal Prince Windischgrätz bloodily suppress an uprising in Prague.

1883: Adoption of the statute for the trade inspectorates in Austria, to which the monitoring of the laws enacted to protect workers (workrooms, eleven-hour maximum working day, Sunday rest, wages, termination, youth and women’s employment law, etc.) is transferred.

1898: The first postal car goes into service between Iverary and Ardrishaig in England.

1898: During the Spanish-American War, Stuart Blackton and Albert Smith filmed battle scenes for the first time near Siboney in Cuba.

1923: Paul Hindemith’s “Das Marienleben”, songs based on a poem by Rainer Maria Rilke, is premiered in Donaueschingen.

1933: Baldur von Schirach becomes the German “Reich Youth Leader”.

1953: In protest against an increase in performance standards, demonstrations took place in East Berlin, which spread to other districts and became a popular uprising in the GDR. Soviet troops crush the uprising.

1958: The execution of Imre Nagy and his closest associates after a secret trial is announced first in Moscow and then in Budapest. Nagy was Prime Minister of Hungary at the time of the popular uprising.

1993: A US military operation in Somalia to capture self-proclaimed President General Aidid ends in fiasco.

2003: The referendum “nuclear-free Europe” is signed by 131,772 Austrians.

2008: In the long-standing legal dispute over compensation payments after the Kaprun fire disaster, an out-of-court settlement is reached for the families of the victims. A total settlement amount of EUR 13.9 million is to be paid out.

2008: This year’s Georg Büchner Prize will be awarded to the Austrian author Josef Winkler (55).

birthdays: John Wesley, English founder d. Methodist Church (1703-1791); Charles Gounod, French composer (1818-1893); Heinz Guderian, German General (1888-1954); Felix Hartlaub, German writer (1913-1945); Christian Ferras, French violinist (1933-1982); Joaquín Almunia, Spanish politician (1948).

days of death: Johann Schrammel, Austria musicians (1850-1893); Walter Niemann, German composer (1876-1953); Viscount Alanbrooke, British Field Marshal (1883-1963); Raoul Aslan, Ottoman-Aust. Actor of Armenian descent (1886-1958); Cyd Charisse, US dancer and actress (1922-2008); Thomas Chorherr, Austria Journalist (1932-2018).

name days: Adolf, Rainer, Fulko, Euphemia, Gregor, Andreas.