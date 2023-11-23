the next CoD will be Black Ops Gulf War, developed by Treyarch

The new CoD: Modern Warfare III has just been released, and we’re already starting to talk about the next title in the series, the first developed under the banner Microsoft and free from marketing contracts with Sony (and, perhaps, we say it in a whisper, also the first to arrive in the Game Pass at launch).

The always well-informed journalist Jez Corden has in fact received from his sources the first information, obviously strictly unofficial and unconfirmed, relating to the next game that would be developed by Treyarch and it would be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf Warcontinuing on the popular trend Black Ops of the Californian studio; the sixth of the saga.

As the title suggests, the game would be set during the Gulf War, when Saddam Hussein’s Iraq invaded Kuwait and was then faced by an alliance of Western military powers led by the United States of George Bush senior. The US war operation was called Desert Storm, and was the first to receive widespread live media coverage, with press sites broadcasting every moment of it, right down to camera videos of smart bombs being dropped on enemies. It was also one of the largest tank battles ever fought after World War II, when drone warfare was not yet a reality.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War will therefore propose a less technological war than Modern Warfarefocused on Black Ops intelligence operations and, according to Corden’s sources, with a narrative that will be set in the context of the end of the Cold War and explore some of its consequences.

For now the information ends here: we just have to wait for the official announcement, which will arrive in many months anyway, or other leaks on the game!